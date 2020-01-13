Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Up 16.2% in December

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 419,700 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,563. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 561.38% and a negative return on equity of 262.71%.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

