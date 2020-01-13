Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Markel makes up 0.7% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Markel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Markel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Markel by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.58, for a total transaction of $214,430.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,631,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total transaction of $91,588.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,161,077.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,162.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,135.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,136.57.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

