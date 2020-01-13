MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $372.00 at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $372.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

MKTX stock opened at $363.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $206.79 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,479,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 144,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,535,000 after buying an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

