MassGrid (MGD) Price Down 54.2% Over Last Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, MassGrid has traded down 54.2% against the dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a market cap of $556,011.00 and approximately $364.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MassGrid Coin Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,583,367 coins and its circulating supply is 76,092,067 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

