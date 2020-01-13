Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after acquiring an additional 367,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after acquiring an additional 640,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $311.17 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $193.10 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,416,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.