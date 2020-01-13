Maximine Coin (MXM) Price Hits $0.0100

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maximine Coin has a total market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maximine Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io.

Maximine Coin Token Trading

Maximine Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

