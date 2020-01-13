McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

McDermott International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 10,741,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,582,241. McDermott International has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Get McDermott International alerts:

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in McDermott International by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in McDermott International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in McDermott International by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.