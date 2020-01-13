MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $567,329.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.52 or 0.02414877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00184683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

