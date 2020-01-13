Megacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $62,284.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00610330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009990 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 138.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,413,400 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

