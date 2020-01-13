Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,004 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

Shares of MLCO opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

