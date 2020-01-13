Melon (MLN) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $196,306.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00043418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Kraken and Liqui. Over the last week, Melon has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitsane, Radar Relay, Kraken, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

