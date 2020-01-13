Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research firms have commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the third quarter worth $175,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.44 million and a PE ratio of 15.17.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

