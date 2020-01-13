Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $36.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $146.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.25 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 27.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

