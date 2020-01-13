Mercury (MER) Hits Market Capitalization of $219,726.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Mercury has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Mercury has a total market cap of $219,726.00 and approximately $933.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.