Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Update

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,084,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDP opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Meredith has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

