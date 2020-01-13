Metal Reaches Market Cap of $13.20 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Metal has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, OKEx and Cryptopia. During the last week, Metal has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,083,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.