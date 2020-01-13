MetaMorph (METM) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 5% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $136,497.00 and approximately $17,503.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,291,489 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

