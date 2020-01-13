Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00004228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z and RightBTC. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.01770324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00066707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,380,488 coins and its circulating supply is 77,380,383 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, RightBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, Coinsuper and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

