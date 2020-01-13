Metro (TSE:MRU) Given a C$57.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Metro (TSE:MRU) received a C$57.00 target price from equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.25.

Shares of MRU traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.03. 157,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,492. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$47.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

