Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,266 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Microsoft worth $623,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,598,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,230.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

