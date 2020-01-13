Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $161.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

