Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $161.34 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

