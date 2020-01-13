Mincoin Hits Market Capitalization of $199,820.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mincoin has a market cap of $199,820.00 and $35.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00616121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009841 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,157,197 coins. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

