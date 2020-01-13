Minereum (MNE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $241.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $70,257.00 and $241.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.02006992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,862,044 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

