MinexCoin Market Capitalization Hits $250,676.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market cap of $250,676.00 and $42,579.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00049460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,519,778 coins and its circulating supply is 6,127,879 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

