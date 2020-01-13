MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Hits $74,631.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $74,631.00 and $150.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 525,435,325 coins and its circulating supply is 175,434,634 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

