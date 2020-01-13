Mirai Price Reaches $0.0007 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Mirai has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,242.00 and $286.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00166107 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000194 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

