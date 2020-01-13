Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Acquires 8,552 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $354,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA opened at $37.50 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.