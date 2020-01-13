Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

