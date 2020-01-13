Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $457,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

