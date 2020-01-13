Mizuho Increases PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target to $55.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 214,687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $23,436,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

