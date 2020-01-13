MobileGo Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $827,745.00 and $473,454.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Gatecoin and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MobileGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io.

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Liquid, DigiFinex, Coinrail, Cryptopia, BitForex, Liqui, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.