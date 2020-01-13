Moller Financial Services Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Moller Financial Services cut its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services owned about 1.91% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0643 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

