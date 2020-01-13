Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,006 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $89,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after buying an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,207,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.43. 164,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

