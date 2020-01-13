Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $171.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $149.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,876,380.00. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $1,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,420.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,671 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,133 in the last ninety days. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mongodb by 79.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Mongodb by 1,638.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

