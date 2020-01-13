Monolith Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,715.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Monolith has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $13,715.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

