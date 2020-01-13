Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its target price cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCC. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

