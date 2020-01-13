Morgan Stanley Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $182.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,968 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 82,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 120,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.