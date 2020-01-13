Morgan Stanley Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $290.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Shares of INTU opened at $275.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.16. Intuit has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 17,362.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20,211,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,363,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,036,000 after buying an additional 16,306,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $1,273,455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after buying an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $810,956,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

