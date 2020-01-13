Morgan Stanley Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $111.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $93.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,142 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,334 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.