Morgan Stanley Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $187.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 105,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

