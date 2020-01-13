Morgan Stanley Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $168.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COUP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $169.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -253.13 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $173.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $366,006.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $8,653,605.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,017,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $39,556,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coupa Software by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.