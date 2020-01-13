MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.71 ($142.69).

MorphoSys stock traded down €12.60 ($14.65) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €123.60 ($143.72). The company had a trading volume of 903,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.15 and its 200-day moving average is €105.81. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a fifty-two week high of €131.00 ($152.33).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

