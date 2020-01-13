Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €238.24 ($277.02).

Several analysts have commented on MEURV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

