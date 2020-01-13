Namecoin Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00005811 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange and Altcoin Trader. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $3,388.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,105.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.82 or 0.03266541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00598070 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000493 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-Patex, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bitsane and WEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.