Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Short Interest Update

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,907,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,363. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $561.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.54. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NSSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

