National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NESR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,787. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.69 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

