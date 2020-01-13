National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.58. 2,960,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,445. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,547,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 283,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 12.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

