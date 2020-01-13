NativeCoin (N8V) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $148,757.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $148,757.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin's total supply is 22,527,340 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

