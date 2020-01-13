NavCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $22,050.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, cfinex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003852 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008181 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,110,969 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, cfinex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.